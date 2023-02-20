Major winter storm headed to Utah

Forecasters at the National Weather Service say a major winter storm will impact Utah from Tuesday into Thursday, bringing widespread winter driving conditions.

Around 2-3 feet of snow is expected to fall in the northern mountains, and 6-12" for the Wasatch Front.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Park City and Heber City from 2 p.m. Monday night to 11 a.m. Thursday. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 1 to 2 feet.

Temperatures are predicted to be in the mid-30's Monday and Tuesday, dropping to the mid-to-low 20's on Wednesday and Thursday.

Winter driving conditions are expected. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit

http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.