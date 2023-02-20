© 2023 KPCW

Major winter storm headed to Utah

KPCW | By Renai Bodley Miller
Published February 20, 2023 at 7:13 AM MST
Snow 1.1.23.jpg
Renai Bodley Miller
/
KPCW
The Park City area has seen a lot of snow in the winter of 2022-23. More than a foot of snow fell in the Snyderville Basin over the New Year's holiday in 2023.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service say a major winter storm will impact Utah from Tuesday into Thursday, bringing widespread winter driving conditions.

Around 2-3 feet of snow is expected to fall in the northern mountains, and 6-12" for the Wasatch Front.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Park City and Heber City from 2 p.m. Monday night to 11 a.m. Thursday. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 1 to 2 feet.

Temperatures are predicted to be in the mid-30's Monday and Tuesday, dropping to the mid-to-low 20's on Wednesday and Thursday.

Winter driving conditions are expected. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.

Winter Storm map 2.20.23.png
National Weather Service
/

State & Regional
Renai Bodley Miller
Renai Bodley Miller became General Manager of KPCW in June, 2017. Previously, she was a reporter at KPCW. Renai is a 25 year veteran of the television news business. She was a news producer in Roanoke, VA, Richmond, VA, Miami, FL, and Washington, DC before moving to Utah in 1996 to be the Executive Producer at KSTU Fox 13. In 1999, she was promoted to Vice President/News Director. Under Renai’s tenure, Fox 13 expanded its news coverage from 2.5 hours to 10 hours of news a day. She retired in July, 2015, to enjoy her new home in Park City; but she couldn’t stay out of a newsroom for long. Less than a month later she signed on with KPCW as a reporter, and less than two years later she was promoted to General Manager when Larry Warren retired.
