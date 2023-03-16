© 2023 KPCW

Is Utah ‘chronically unsafe’ for women? Why nearly half say yes

KPCW | By Salt Lake Tribune
Published March 16, 2023 at 1:59 PM MDT
Trib womens safety 3-16-23.jpg
(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune)
/
New University of Utah research suggests if Utah wants to improve the wellbeing of women, making them feel safer will be key. Here, multiple generations grasp hands in connection, on Feb. 12, 2022.

University of Utah professor Lisa Diamond set out to quantify social safety and to understand its impact on Utah women.

Lisa Diamond set out to understand and quantify a feeling that many people struggle to describe.

It’s a feeling she became well acquainted with during the pandemic: a low-level sense of unease. It’s not quite full-blown stress. It’s not an emotional response to a direct attack, but more the discomfort of wondering: Am I safe? Do these people care about me? Would they protect me?

“The feeling of being uncertain and unprotected was not the same feeling as stress,” Diamond realized. “It was a different sort of feeling, a kind of deeper form of chronic vigilance, watchfulness and wariness.”

The pandemic brought these feelings out in a lot of people. Diamond, a distinguished professor of psychology and gender studies at the University of Utah, is interested in understanding how marginalized communities experience that sense of unease.

Read full report here.

