Winter storm to thwart commute with more snow

National Weather Service

A spring cold front will move through the Wasatch Back overnight with 1 to 3 inches of snow expected from Park City to Heber by early Thursday morning.

The second wave of snow could drop another 1 to 3 inches midday Thursday.

Even colder air will move in with the last part of this storm Thursday night into Friday morning with another 1 to 4 inches expected.

Predicted storm totals:



Ski resorts: 12-24 inches

Park City: 5-10 inches

Heber: 2-5 inches

The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be prepared for icy roads Friday morning.

UDOT said the following routes will experience weather-related travel concerns:



I-15, ID border to Lehi; Scipio Summit to Blackridge Canyon

I-80, Entire Route

I-215, Entire Route

I-84, Entire Route

I-70, I-15 to Fremont Jct

US-89, ID border to Mt. Pleasant

US-40, Entire Route

US-6, Eureka east to Price Canyon/Helper

US-89, Entire Route (Provo Canyon)

US-191, WY border to Price Canyon

SR-190, Entire Route (Big Cottonwood)

SR-210, Entire Route (Little Cottonwood)

Rocky Mountain Power said it's watching the storm system as well.

It said this winter storm has the potential to cause weather-related outages and it has crews ready to respond for restoration efforts.

RMP said it important for customers to report power outages as it assists crews in pinpointing causes and facilitates restoration efforts.

Customers can call 877-508-5088, use the Rocky Mountain Power app or text "out" to 759677 and receive updates during the restoration process.

Monitor outages with Rocky Mountain Power's outage map at here.