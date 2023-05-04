New bus partnership increasing transit access in the Wasatch Back

Now people in Park City and Salt Lake City can connect to Heber, Duchesne, and the towns of Roosevelt and Vernal in the far eastern parts of Utah. The Park City bus stop is located at the Chevron gas station in Kimball Junction next to Loco Lizard.

According to the Megabus website, a bus leaving Kimball Junction at 6:15 p.m. Thursday would get to Vernal at 9 p.m., and cost around $45.

The collaboration also creates new bus lines out of Salt Lake City to other areas of Utah, Nevada, and Idaho.

High Valley Transit offers free bus service between Park City and Heber through its 106 route. Also, the Utah Transit Authority and High Valley both offer connections between Park City and Salt Lake City.