Salt Lake Olympic Committee: Sweden's new interest bodes well for future Games in Utah

The Swedish Olympic bid committee announced it’s ready for the next phase to host the 2030 Games following the release of a preliminary feasibility study, Thursday. The announcement makes the Scandinavian country the top contender in a sparsely contested race.

A joint Stockholm-Åre bid to host the Olympics in 2026 had only 55% of the country’s support. Milan-Cortina in Italy won those Games instead.

In April, a Swedish Olympic Committee commissioned survey showed an improved level of support with seven in 10 Swedes saying they would back a 2030 Winter Games bid.

Sweden is a recent addition as a possible host-city for the 2030 Games, filling the void after Spain withdrew its bid, Canada stepped back from another Vancouver bid and Sapporo, Japan hit the pause button after the 2020 Tokyo bribery scandal rocked public support there.

However, last week, the Japanese Olympic Committee said it would support hosting the Games in 2034 or beyond.

Sweden stepping up is welcome news for Utah’s bid, according to Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games President and CEO Fraser Bullock.

“For us, that's good news because they would fill, they or somebody else, would fill the 2030 slot,” Bullock said. “Then we could be 2034. But we don't want to have to wait another four years to be awarded a bid.”

Bullock spoke to members of the state Legislature’s Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Coordination Committee last Thursday. Bullock said while Salt Lake City prefers 2034, it can be ready for 2030.

“We prefer 2034. The reason for that is hosting Games in 2030 would be only 18 months after Los Angeles hosts the Summer Games in 2028. That would create a potential negative impact on domestic sponsorship revenue being that close together," he said. "However, we have a budget that does work for 2030 if needed.”

Either way, the Games will look much different than they did in 2002, he said.

“But as much as we reflect back on 2002, we're excited about the future,” Bullock said. “A reimagined Games, a new Games, a new generation of children who can experience the Games, 40% more events and so they'll be very different Games, but still with the same purpose of really uniting our community and uniting the world.”

The IOC is set to meet in mid-October to discuss several items, including whether it will consider awarding both the 2030 and 2034 Games. The 2030 Games, and possibly 2034, aren’t expected to be awarded until July 2024.

With several of the Olympic venues in the Wasatch Back, Bullock reported that the committee is about three-fourths complete with its venue use agreements, including with Park City and Deer Valley resorts, the Utah Olympic Park and Solider Hollow.

With many of the venues in Summit and Wasatch counties, tax dollars won’t be used. These will be privately financed Games.

“No state or local taxpayer funding is required for us to host the Games, a very important foundational principle,” he said. “In fact, the Games generate an estimated $64 million in net state and local revenues. So, this is a net benefit, economic benefit to the state.”

The revenues come from the IOC through media rights and worldwide sponsors. Ticket sales and hospitality are the biggest revenue sources for the state as well as domestic sponsorships.

With the venues for the Games already built, committee chair Catherine Raney-Norman says it will have funding available to elevate the experience for the athletes and their families.

“Families don't have access,” Raney-Norman said. “They don't have access to tickets, they don't have access to affordable housing. They can't get to a Games. We have an opportunity to change that and really try to make athletes families and the athlete experience our top priority.”

As a long-time coach of women sports, Rep. Kera Birkeland, who represents a portion of Summit County, said she was grateful to hear that.

“I love that you're highlighting that because it's the families who sacrifice so much to get them to where they are, we have to give back to them some way and so I really appreciate that you're doing that,” Birkeland said.

Chair of the Olympic Winter Games Coordination Committee, Sen. Michael McKell let Olympic boosters know they have the support and backing of the legislature.

Another legislative update will be scheduled when appropriate.