DUI patrols increase for the Fourth

Utah Department of Public Safety spokesperson Cameron Roden says troopers, deputies and officers will be out this Independence Day, and their objective is to keep the roads safe.

On the KPCW Local News Hour Monday morning, he said arrests for impaired driving spiked over the last year, after a few years when the numbers didn’t go up.

“We're looking at about 300 to 400 more impaired driving arrests, and there are a lot of contributing circumstances to that,” Roden said. “We have seen an increase in risky driving behaviors, such as impaired driving, high speeds and things like that.”

He said potential factors could also include stricter law enforcement or the increase in population over the last year.

In 2017, Utah passed a new law that made it illegal for anyone to drive if their blood alcohol content (BAC) is higher than .05%. That’s lower than the previous .08%, the most common legal limit in states across the U.S.

Roden said impaired drivers are one of the most common causes of driving deaths. After the change in 2017, deaths on Utah roads trended downward for a few years, then spiked in 2020 and 2021, and have since gone down again.

Besides the risk of death and injury, those who aren’t sober and get pulled over face other serious consequences.

“It's something that goes on your criminal record, and it's something that can be financially pretty substantial,” Roden said. “A first DUI can be something that costs as much as $10,000. Plus, a lot of it depends on all the fees that add up between impound fees, legal fees, court fees. All of those things really start to add up when it comes to monetarily, but it's something that tends to stick around too, because it's something that you may have to disclose when going to get a new job.”

According to staterecords.org, a first-time DUI offense in Utah is considered a class-B misdemeanor, and it stays on a person’s record for 10 years. The penalty for the offense can increase for other reasons, including if people are hurt in an accident.

He also said those convicted have to get a more expensive type of insurance coverage and sometimes they are required to install a device in their car that measures their BAC levels, which will prevent a car from starting if those levels are too high.

And it’s not just alcohol behind many impaired driving charges in Utah.

“Drugs do play a huge factor in it in the state of Utah as well, and it's not just illegal drugs like marijuana; it can be prescription drugs. [The drugs] should tell you not to drive, and your doctor should be able to tell you, but if there's things that you're taking that make you feel differently, you're going to drive different,” Roden said.

He added that BAC readings on amateur personal breathalyzers don’t count as evidence that a person was below the legal limit in court.

