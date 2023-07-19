In-N-Out bans masks for employees in Utah and four other states

Masks are out at In-N-Out at locations in Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Texas.

The updated policy goes into effect Aug. 14. It bans employees from wearing masks at the fast food chain unless they have a doctor’s note or wear them as protective gear for job duties that require it, like painting.

In the memo announcing the new guidelines, In-N-Out pointed to “the importance of customer service and the ability to show our associates’ smiles and other facial features while considering the health and wellbeing of all individuals.”

Employees could face disciplinary action, including termination, if they do not comply, the memo states.

In-N-Out workers in California and Oregon also have new mask guidelines set to go into effect Aug. 14, according to a separate leaked company memo. Employees will be allowed to wear masks, but they must be a company-provided N-95 mask.

Law in California and Oregon prevent employers from banning masks.

Both memos note policies are subject to local health regulations, and that the company will continue to evaluate accommodation for its guidelines.