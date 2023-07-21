Health experts warn of heat-related illness over Pioneer Day holiday

The National Weather Service has issued heat warnings and advisories for parts of the state as Utahns prepare to celebrate Pioneer Day July 24.

Health officials want to warn anyone outdoors to take the necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy.

Intermountain Health’s senior medical director for emergency medicine and trauma, Dr. Adam Balls, said anyone outside in the heat is at risk, especially those exercising.

He offered three important reminders to avoid heat-related illness.

Avoid exerting yourself during the hottest part of the day. If you want to exercise outside do it in the morning or evening when temperatures are lower.

Stay hydrated. Balls recommended drinking half your body weight in ounces of fluid; not just water but electrolytes like Gatorade as well.

Protect yourself from the sun. Use a sunscreen of 30 SPF or higher, and cover up with a hat and loose-fitting clothing.

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, intense thirst, weakness, muscle cramps, nausea and dizziness. If you experience any of these symptoms, rest in the shade or a cool place and drink cool liquids.

Physicians and clinicians encourage everyone to plan ahead and change routine exercise accordingly.