Outdoor recreator input wanted in statewide survey

Last year the Utah Legislature created the Division of Outdoor Recreation, with the purpose of maintaining the outdoors for Utahns’ economic prosperity and quality of life.

The new agency, considered to be first of its kind in the U.S., is housed under the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

The Division of Outdoor Recreation is working on a statewide management plan focused on numerous aspects, from community health and accessibility, to long-term sustainable growth strategies.

The agency is asking residents to provide feedback about the plan in a survey before Dec. 1.

Jason Curry, director of the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation, said the survey is a way for locals to have a voice in the future of land, water, and conservation.

“We really want to aim for zero search and rescue incidents, and through that we want every Utahn to understand how to recreate responsibly and to get outside and appreciate the outdoors," said Carly Lansche, a planning coordinator with the division. "So we want to hear from people in Utah, and people who get outside all the time, and people who maybe don’t get outside enough, or have barriers that prevent them from getting outside.”

The questionnaire is divided into two categories. The recreation user survey targets individuals who enjoy outdoor activities, while the recreation provider survey aims to collect insights from professionals and organizations offering recreational opportunities to the public.

Take the survey