Rep. Curtis won’t seek Romney’s Senate seat after considering run

After Romney’s announcement Sept. 13, when he said the Senate needs new leadership, Curtis thought about running to replace him.

“For a long time, I had thought that I was not interested,” Curtis said, “but when Mitt Romney made his announcement, it caught my attention. We did a lot of research — actually, did a poll — and it seemed that we had a pretty clear path, and it felt, for lack of a better word, intoxicating to serve in the Senate. It was an honor that I had never dreamed of. ”

Curtis represents Utah's 3rd District, which includes southern Summit County, Park City and all of Wasatch County.

Last week, he confirmed he was considering the Senate run “very seriously” to Deseret News.

Monday, he wrote an op-ed explaining he has put the idea behind him.

“I had some very reflective moments about what was really most important and what my commitments were to the 3rd District, people in the 3rd District, my personal situation as well,” Curtis said. “After that reflection, I felt like it was not only best, it was incredibly important for me to stay where I was.”

He said he wants to accomplish more in the House of Representatives, rather than in a Senate seat. He said he didn’t know how many more terms he’d go for, but he “wants to be self aware of not staying too long.”

He said he hopes the next Utah senator will be someone who is humble, works hard and will “serve their conscience” and “put the needs of Utah first.”

“It's impossible to always vote the way all your constituents want you to do,” Curtis said. “Obviously, you can't do that — but, somebody who will be very thoughtful and make sure that they understand, on serious votes, where the state is at and how they can best do it.”

KUER reported, as of Wednesday, four other candidates have announced campaigns for Romney’s Senate seat. Those include Roosevelt Mayor Rod Bird Jr., political commentator Ty Jenson, Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs and Utah Speaker of the House Brad Wilson.

In 2024, Utahns will elect a new senator who will take over Romney’s office in early 2025 for a six-year term.