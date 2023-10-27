Gov. Spencer Cox orders flags lowered to half staff to honor Maine shooting victims

The governor said U.S. and Utah state flags should be lowered through Monday, Oct. 30, as a mark of respect for the victims of Wednesday's mass shooting in Lewiston, ME.

Gov. Cox’s order comes after Pres. Biden released a proclamation stating the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff.

Utah’s governor encourages Utahns, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions to fly their flags at half-staff as well.

Robert Card is accused of fatally shooting 18 people and wounding more than a dozen others at a bowling alley and a bar in Maine Oct. 25.

As Friday afternoon, authorities had found his car and a letter addressed to his son at his Maine home but Card remained on the run.