Gov. Spencer Cox orders flags lowered to half staff to honor Maine shooting victims

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM MDT
[FILE] An American flag and State of Utah flag fly at half mast near the Utah State Capitol. Gov. Spencer Cox ordered flags to be lowered at state facilities Monday in honor of the 9/11 tragedy.
Shelley Dennis
/
Adobe Stock
Flags will be lowered through Monday, Oct. 30.

Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered flags to be flown at half staff to honor the victims killed in Maine this week.

The governor said U.S. and Utah state flags should be lowered through Monday, Oct. 30, as a mark of respect for the victims of Wednesday's mass shooting in Lewiston, ME.

Gov. Cox’s order comes after Pres. Biden released a proclamation stating the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff.

Utah’s governor encourages Utahns, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions to fly their flags at half-staff as well.

Robert Card is accused of fatally shooting 18 people and wounding more than a dozen others at a bowling alley and a bar in Maine Oct. 25.

As Friday afternoon, authorities had found his car and a letter addressed to his son at his Maine home but Card remained on the run.

State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver