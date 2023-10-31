Salt Lake City airport opens new gates, restaurants completing Phase 2

The new shops, eateries and gates for travelers through Utah’s largest airport are part of a years-long redevelopment project there.

On Monday, 21 gates opened at Concourse A-east along with a dozen new shops and restaurants. Between the two sides of Concourse A, the one nearest the entrance, there are now 47 total gates and 25 businesses.

The new restaurants and shops include large chains as well as Utah-based companies, like Blue Iguana, Millcreek Coffee Roasters, Red Rock Brewery and a Utah Jazz store.

The shops and restaurants portion is Phase 2, after Phase 1 three years ago included the parking garage, central terminal and the west end of concourses A and B.

Next year the airport plans to build a central tunnel between the two concourses, similar to the existing tunnel farther from the security checkpoint.

The airport also plans to build out the east wing of concourse B, with a design similar to the new eastern wing of Concourse A.