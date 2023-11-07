Guardsman Pass closes for the winter

Anyone hoping to take one more drive through the aspens along Guardsman Pass is out of luck.

The Utah Department of Transportation closed the seasonal pass at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The closure is from the state Route 190 winter gate near Brighton to the winter gates on state Route 224 and Pine Canyon Road.

It won’t reopen until spring 2024. In the meantime, the Bonanza Flat area will be accessible by snowmobile, snowshoe and skis.

Park City debuted a winter Transit to Trails program last year, which took recreationists up to groomed Nordic trails.

Park City Trails and Open Space program manager Heinrich Deters said the city has the budget and contractors in place to do winter Transit to Trails again this year, but there isn't likely enough snow in Bonanza Flat to groom just yet. Whether the program will officially return is pending conditions and final approval.