© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Guardsman Pass closes for the winter

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published November 7, 2023 at 1:53 PM MST
UDOT announced Nov. 7 it would close Guardsman Pass at 2 p.m. due to the sudden snowfall.
Utah Department of Transportation
/
Instagram
UDOT announced Nov. 7 it would close Guardsman Pass at 2 p.m. due to recent snowfall.

Guardsman Pass is now closed after the Park City area’s latest snowfall.

Anyone hoping to take one more drive through the aspens along Guardsman Pass is out of luck.

The Utah Department of Transportation closed the seasonal pass at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The closure is from the state Route 190 winter gate near Brighton to the winter gates on state Route 224 and Pine Canyon Road.

It won’t reopen until spring 2024. In the meantime, the Bonanza Flat area will be accessible by snowmobile, snowshoe and skis.

Park City debuted a winter Transit to Trails program last year, which took recreationists up to groomed Nordic trails.

Park City Trails and Open Space program manager Heinrich Deters said the city has the budget and contractors in place to do winter Transit to Trails again this year, but there isn't likely enough snow in Bonanza Flat to groom just yet. Whether the program will officially return is pending conditions and final approval.
State & Regional
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas