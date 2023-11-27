Wasatch Back residents asked to report most dangerous roads for pedestrians

Federal funding is allowing the Mountainland Association of Governments to study roadway safety. MAG is a state organization that distributes grants and carries out projects in Summit, Utah and Wasatch counties.

The latest such project is to produce a “safety action plan” for the region, which would identify the highest-risk areas and estimate the cost of solutions. The safety action plan is made possible by the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All program, which will provide $1 billion annually for roadway safety projects across the United States until 2026.

MAG won over $1 million and is using it to hire consultants to study roadway safety locally. To identify which areas are most dangerous, the interlocal organization is hosting a virtual open house Thursday at 6 p.m.

Members of the public will be able to tell MAG and the team of consultants which areas they’re most concerned about.

Cities around the Wasatch Back have seen firsthand how dangerous roads can be for pedestrians. Two students were hit on Heber City’s Main Street in September, and Coalville’s mayor says he’s fielded several complaints about near misses.

The consultants will make recommendations to MAG and future Safe Streets for All grants may help implement them.

MAG’s virtual open house is Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to attend.