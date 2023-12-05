Two more World Cup competitions coming to Utah

Tickets are now available for speed skating and biathlon international World Cup competitions.

The Utah Olympic Oval will host back-to-back weekends of speed skating action in January.

The International Skating Union Four Continents Speed Skating Championships returns to the “Fastest Ice on Earth” Jan. 19 through Jan. 21 followed by the ISU World Cup Speed Skating competition Jan. 26 through Jan. 28.

Both events will feature Beijing 2022 Olympic gold medalist skater Erin Jackson and top athletes from the US, Canada, the Netherlands, China, Japan, and more.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12.

At Soldier Hollow, the crown jewel of the Utah winter competition season arrives at the Nordic Center March 8 through 10.

The International Biathlon Union World Cup will return to Soldier Hollow for the second time since the 2002 Salt Lake Olympic Winter Games.

General admission is free. Premium reserved seating is $50 per day or $125 for all three days.

A combination of cross-country skiing and target shooting, the sport debuted at the Winter Olympics in 1960 and has established strong roots in Lake Placid, NY, and Bozeman, MT, in the past few years.

Earlier this year, the United States Biathlon Association moved its headquarters from Maine to Soldier Hollow to grow the sport of biathlon in the U.S.