Election results are now official: here are your new leaders

New government leaders are now official after election canvasses in both counties Tuesday, Dec. 5. Residents voted in new city councilmembers for Park City, Heber City, Kamas, Midway and more filled open seats.

Ryan Dickey, Ed Parigian and Bill Ciraco will join the Park City Council.

Summit County voters cast ballots in three other city council races.

In Kamas, Monica Blazzard was reelected. Kamas’ new councilmembers are Leslie Staples and Larry Gines.

Oakley welcomes back incumbents Dave Neff, Joe Frazier and Tom Smart to its city council.

Lynn Wood, Shaun Powis and Brandon Brady were voted onto Coalville’s city council. Brady beat out candidate Stefanie Bowen by a margin of just 10 votes.

Summit County’s Thayne Stembridge and Julie Anna Black were elected to the South Sumit Fire District Commission, and Bob Richer won his race for Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation trustee.

In Wasatch County, voters approved Proposition 9, a new half-percent sales tax to fund emergency medical services.

Aaron Cheatwood and Sid Ostergaard were elected to the Heber City Council, with Mike Johnston winning a second term.

In Midway, Craig Simons, Kevin Payne and Lisa Kohler Orme won seats on city council.

Jonathan Gunn, Bob Nadelberg and Carol Haselton were elected to town council seats in Hideout.

And in Wallsburg, Mary Piscitteli and Troy Thompson won the two open seats on the town council.

All newly elected government officials will begin their terms in the new year.