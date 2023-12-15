Wasatch Emergency Services reminds drivers to pack an emergency kit

Although it may not feel like it now, winter is upon us and many people are gearing up to make the drive home for the holidays.

Director of Communications and Emergency Management with the Wasatch County Sheriff’s office, Jeremy Hales, says when packing your car for winter travel, the most important thing to put in is an emergency kit.

“Have a blanket, some gloves, things that keep you warm if you are stranded along the side of the road," Hales said. "Another thing is to have some food, nonperishable food, store two liter bottles that you can have in your car that are accessible to you.”

Once your car is packed, Hales said, getting the vehicle road-ready is the best way to keep other drivers safe. He said clearing the snow from the hood and the top of the car will prevent snow from blowing off in large chunks and onto other drivers.

Hales also stressed the importance of keeping your gas tank full and using the right tires, especially when driving in winter conditions.

“Good tire tread will allow you to travel on those slushy, snowy roads, as well as the icy conditions,” Hales says. “When you have snow tires on your vehicle, it makes it safer for all of us and you as well as a driver.”

The American Automobile Association (AAA) says 115 million Americans are expected to travel over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday this year.

For 24/7 updates on plows, road closures and conditions visit https://udottraffic.utah.gov/.