Helping family with dementia during the holidays

Dementia is a general term for people with an impaired ability to remember, think or make decisions. It interferes with everyday activities. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form.

There are about 34,000 people in Utah diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and about 99,000 family caregivers who help them.

Kristy Russell is with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. She said the holidays can be overwhelming for anyone but especially for those living with dementia.

“Our folks with dementia really struggle with that, because their brain is trying to make sense of things that they're seeing and hearing and feeling.”

She suggests making an “adult timeout,” which is just a calm place to get away from all the activity. Setting aside a quiet place where the person with dementia can meet one-on-one with family can make things easier.

Russell said since people with dementia struggle to process what they’re seeing, flashing lights can be scary.

“To you and I, we may see a shadow. And to somebody with dementia, you could be seeing snakes or somebody coming towards you," she said. "It just gets really hard to process.”

Music, on the other hand, is a good way to bring back memories because it activates different parts of the brain. Smell and taste can also trigger memories, depending on the stage of dementia.

If the family wants to watch a movie, Russell suggests a slower-paced film that’s easier for those with dementia to follow.

People with dementia can also help out with making food and treats. But Russell said they need step-by-step instructions.

“If I say ‘Hey, will you go cream that butter and sugar,’ they may not know what I'm talking about," she said. "So, you want to give that step-by-step, you're going to put the butter in the bowl, now you're going to add the sugar, now beat it and tell them when to stop.”

It's also important for caregivers to take time for themselves. Russel said it’s OK to take a day off and attend a holiday party.

According to Russell, a relative or friend is often the first to notice when a memory issue develops. If you or a relative have concerns about dementia, she recommends talking with a medical professional.