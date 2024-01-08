World-renowned ski mountaineer, environmental activist running for Utah’s open Senate seat

First, she summited Mount Everest. Now, climate activist Caroline Gleich has set her sights on Capitol Hill.

The Park City-based professional ski mountaineer filed with the lieutenant governor’s office Monday to run as a Democrat for outgoing Sen. Mitt Romney’s seat.

“As I start this climb towards the U.S. Senate, I carry with me the lessons learned from reaching mountain peaks and navigating life’s terrain,” Gleich wrote on social media Monday. “My commitment is unwavering — to empower, to protect, and to advocate for a brighter future.”

Gleich’s “vision for Utah,” a statement said, “is rooted in a commitment to creating positive change, with a focus on advocating for people and the planet, social and environmental justice, and elevating critical issues such as air quality, gender equity, climate action, and more.”

Her posts about her adventures attempting to bag and ski peaks like Aconcagua in Argentina and Mount Vinson in Antarctica are interspersed with videos drawing attention to climate concerns and human rights issues around the globe.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.