January is the month to check radon levels in your home

Radon is an invisible and odorless gas that comes from decaying uranium contained in the rock and soil under home foundations. It can move through the soil into homes through crawl spaces or basements and according to Summit County Health Dept. Director Phil Bondurant, it is the number two cause of lung cancer in the U.S. of non-smokers.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, one in three homes in Utah has a dangerous level of radon.

Bondurant says the county has a decade of data of homes that have tested for radon and the new radon heat map will give residents an idea of where it’s being released on a GIS map.

“An individual can look at their neighborhood using major cross streets. We’re not diving in as deep as individual homes, but really looking at that 30,000-foot level to see areas of concentration where radon tests have been performed. And what is the result of that? Is it high, is it low? Does it require action or remediation?”

Because the earth is always shifting, Bondurant says it’s important that testing be conducted regularly – every two years, if the number is below the recommended threshold. The EPA suggests homeowners take action when indoor radon levels are 4 picocuries per liter or higher.

The state Department of Environmental Quality shows the averages of radon testing in each county. You can find a complete list of radon testing averages in all Utah counties here.

“If you've tested and had a low number that’s great. But if you’ve had a construction in your neighborhood or road changes or a basement dug, anything that might change that substructure in our soil, you're definitely going to want to test on a regular basis. Now that doesn't mean weekly, every other year or so, and change the seasons in which you test.

The good news he says if radon is discovered, it can be mitigated.

“We have had instances where homes have measured high above the action level of 4pCi/L and have had great success with remediation - dropping those numbers from very high to almost levels where they can't be measured. And that's really what we want to see. This shouldn't determine whether or not you need to move or whether or not you've put yourself or your family at risk. This is simply just an awareness issue that once you know about it, you can have it remediated and you can live with peace of mind in your home.”

Radon test kits are available for $10 at all three Summit County Health Dept. offices in Park City, Kamas and Coalville.

The DEQ suggests homeowners test for radon every two years, even with a mitigation system, to make sure that the system is still functioning properly.

Find a list of certified radon professionals here.