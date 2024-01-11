Park City expecting biggest winter storm of season this weekend

Two separate storm systems are headed our way. Snow will begin falling late Thursday and continue through Sunday.

Snowfall totals will be high, in particular for the northern mountains and valleys. Keep in mind that the snowfall forecast is a 72 hour forecast from Friday morning through Sunday evening!



If you have travel plans for the weekend, expect winter driving conditions. #utwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/CxjkZEIq8T — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) January 11, 2024

The Utah Department of Transportation recommends traveling with caution. Roadways across northern Utah will be impacted into Sunday, and traction laws may be in effect.

The National Weather Service says the storms will bring more than 2 feet of snow to the Wasatch Back.

Conditions will be most severe late Friday and early Saturday. High winds and blowing snow mean whiteout conditions on roadways.

Meteorologist Thomas Geboy says the Friday and Saturday morning commutes could get dangerous.

“I don't think it's going to be snowing 100% of the time; it's likely going to be in waves like we have seen. So there are going to be times where the roads are probably a little bit better,” he said.

Road Weather Alert: Snow showers continue to impact northern and central portions of Utah over the next couple of days, with the heaviest occurring Friday into Friday night.

For more information, visit: https://t.co/QrWh3RKePZ #utwx #utsnow @UtahTrucking pic.twitter.com/huXko4nMIy — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) January 11, 2024

In northern Utah’s valleys, the wind Friday may produce dangerous conditions. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible with prolonged outdoor exposure, the National Weather Service says.

Summit and Wasatch counties have Code Blue protocols to help people without shelter when temperatures dip.