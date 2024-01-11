© 2024 KPCW

Park City expecting biggest winter storm of season this weekend

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published January 11, 2024 at 5:28 PM MST
Being prepared and having the correct tires can keep you and other drivers safe with winter road conditions.
KPCW
Being prepared and having the correct tires can keep you and other drivers safe with winter road conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of northern Utah through Sunday.

Two separate storm systems are headed our way. Snow will begin falling late Thursday and continue through Sunday.

The Utah Department of Transportation recommends traveling with caution. Roadways across northern Utah will be impacted into Sunday, and traction laws may be in effect.

The National Weather Service says the storms will bring more than 2 feet of snow to the Wasatch Back.

Conditions will be most severe late Friday and early Saturday. High winds and blowing snow mean whiteout conditions on roadways.

Meteorologist Thomas Geboy says the Friday and Saturday morning commutes could get dangerous.

“I don't think it's going to be snowing 100% of the time; it's likely going to be in waves like we have seen. So there are going to be times where the roads are probably a little bit better,” he said.

In northern Utah’s valleys, the wind Friday may produce dangerous conditions. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible with prolonged outdoor exposure, the National Weather Service says.

Summit and Wasatch counties have Code Blue protocols to help people without shelter when temperatures dip.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
