Snow returns to Wasatch Back Wednesday

Forecasts are calling for several inches of new snow from late Tuesday night through Thursday morning in Park City and the surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Back from 11 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Thursday.

Meteorologist Thomas Geboy said the region can expect a fair amount of snowfall, with a chance of heavy snow Wednesday.

“We could be talking about some decent accumulations,” he said. “I think generally, in Park City we could pick up between five and 10 inches, while most of the Wasatch Back will probably land between four and eight inches, and then Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could end up between six and 12 inches.”

Temperatures over the next couple of days will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid-30s and lows in the mid-20s.

Geboy said avalanche danger will remain high as the next storm system passes through.

And he added with temperatures trending warmer, by the weekend, Park City could also see a mix of rain and snow.