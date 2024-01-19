Over a dozen Utah athletes to represent the U.S. at the 2024 Youth Winter Olympic Games
Over a dozen athletes are representing the US at the Youth Winter Olympic Games in Gangwon Province, South Korea, right now.
At the opening ceremony, Friday, Jan. 19, Utah Olympic Park Bobsled and Skeleton athlete Noah Park was one of two flag bearers for Team USA. He traveled to South Korea with his twin brother, Baden, who is also on the sliding team.
Thirteen Utah athletes are competing at the fourth edition of the Games.
Alpine athletes:
Annika Hunt - Park City Ski and Snowboard
Arkie Lennon - Park City Ski and Snowboard
Biathlon:
Emily Campbell - Park City Ski and Snowboard, Team Soldier Hollow
Freeski:
Ben Fethke - Park City Ski and Snowboard
Jake Rodeheaver - Park City Ski and Snowboard
Henry Townshend - Park City Ski and Snowboard
Ice Hockey:
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - Utah Junior Grizzlies
Luge:
Orson Colby - Wasatch Luge Club
Skeleton:
Biancha Emery - Utah Olympic Park Bobsled and Skeleton
Baden Park - Utah Olympic Park Bobsled and Skeleton
Noah Park - Utah Olympic Park Bobsled and Skeleton
Ski Jumping:
Josie Johnson - Park City Ski and Snowboard
Speedskating:
Sean Shaui - U.S. Speedskating Short Track FAST Team
The Youth Winter Olympic Games end Feb. 1.