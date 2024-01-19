© 2024 KPCW

Over a dozen Utah athletes to represent the U.S. at the 2024 Youth Winter Olympic Games

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 19, 2024 at 4:59 PM MST
Switzerland's Simon Ammann competes in the men's K90 individual ski jump at Utah Olympic Park during the 2002 Winter Olympics.
Elise Amendola / Associated Press
Switzerland's Simon Ammann competes in the men's K90 individual ski jump at Utah Olympic Park during the 2002 Winter Olympics.

At Friday's opening ceremony, Utah Olympic Park Bobsled and Skeleton athlete Noah Park was one of two flag bearers for Team USA.

Over a dozen athletes are representing the US at the Youth Winter Olympic Games in Gangwon Province, South Korea, right now.

At the opening ceremony, Friday, Jan. 19, Utah Olympic Park Bobsled and Skeleton athlete Noah Park was one of two flag bearers for Team USA. He traveled to South Korea with his twin brother, Baden, who is also on the sliding team.

Thirteen Utah athletes are competing at the fourth edition of the Games.

Alpine athletes:
Annika Hunt - Park City Ski and Snowboard
Arkie Lennon - Park City Ski and Snowboard

Biathlon:
Emily Campbell - Park City Ski and Snowboard, Team Soldier Hollow

Freeski:
Ben Fethke - Park City Ski and Snowboard
Jake Rodeheaver - Park City Ski and Snowboard
Henry Townshend - Park City Ski and Snowboard

Ice Hockey:
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - Utah Junior Grizzlies

Luge:
Orson Colby - Wasatch Luge Club

Skeleton:
Biancha Emery - Utah Olympic Park Bobsled and Skeleton
Baden Park - Utah Olympic Park Bobsled and Skeleton
Noah Park - Utah Olympic Park Bobsled and Skeleton

Ski Jumping:
Josie Johnson - Park City Ski and Snowboard

Speedskating:
Sean Shaui - U.S. Speedskating Short Track FAST Team

The Youth Winter Olympic Games end Feb. 1.

Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver