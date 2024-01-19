Over a dozen Utah athletes to represent the U.S. at the 2024 Youth Winter Olympic Games

Over a dozen athletes are representing the US at the Youth Winter Olympic Games in Gangwon Province, South Korea, right now.

At the opening ceremony, Friday, Jan. 19, Utah Olympic Park Bobsled and Skeleton athlete Noah Park was one of two flag bearers for Team USA. He traveled to South Korea with his twin brother, Baden, who is also on the sliding team.

Thirteen Utah athletes are competing at the fourth edition of the Games.

Alpine athletes:

Annika Hunt - Park City Ski and Snowboard

Arkie Lennon - Park City Ski and Snowboard

Biathlon:

Emily Campbell - Park City Ski and Snowboard, Team Soldier Hollow

Freeski:

Ben Fethke - Park City Ski and Snowboard

Jake Rodeheaver - Park City Ski and Snowboard

Henry Townshend - Park City Ski and Snowboard

Ice Hockey:

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - Utah Junior Grizzlies

Luge:

Orson Colby - Wasatch Luge Club

Skeleton:

Biancha Emery - Utah Olympic Park Bobsled and Skeleton

Baden Park - Utah Olympic Park Bobsled and Skeleton

Noah Park - Utah Olympic Park Bobsled and Skeleton

Ski Jumping:

Josie Johnson - Park City Ski and Snowboard

Speedskating:

Sean Shaui - U.S. Speedskating Short Track FAST Team

The Youth Winter Olympic Games end Feb. 1.