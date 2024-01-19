Yes, Utah is ‘weird,’ Utah governor says, but that’s what its future depends on

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox began his annual State of the State address to lawmakers Thursday with back-to-back jokes about Utah’s weirdness.

The Republican governor praised the Mormon pioneers who settled the Salt Lake Valley as “peculiar people.” He said the “only thing weirder” than Utah’s landscape — with natural wonders like Goblin Valley, Dead Horse Point, and Coral Pink Sand Dunes — are “the people who would inhabit it.”

He acknowledged Utah has “strangely spelled” town names like Tooele and Mantua, “and even stranger spelled names for our people.” Drawing laughs from lawmakers in the House Chamber, Cox said many Utahns have grandfathers named “LaVar or LaVaun,” and now many “of us has a niece with names like Saydee and Lakynn with extra E’s and N’s and Y’s just strewn about willy-nilly.”

“In Utah, we dine on fry sauce, funeral potatoes, and dirty diet sodas from our neighborhood Swig,” Cox said, alluding to Utah’s unique obsession with soda concoctions. He also poked fun at Utah’s ban on gambling. “We play the lottery in Idaho and buy our fireworks in Wyoming.”

But even though other states may sometimes raise their eyebrows at Utah, Cox said there is “another way in which Utah is different, and even a little weird.”

“Despite being a small, oddly shaped state out West, Utah continues to dominate endless lists of national rankings,” Cox said, noting it was recently named the best state to start a business, the most charitable state, and the state with the most independent people, all ranked by WalletHub. He said his “favorite ranking” comes from U.S. News and World Report, which recently ranked Utah as the No.1 overall state.

“While it is surely fun to tout that ranking — and I certainly have — I’m much more interested in why we are objectively the best state,” Cox said. “And I’m most interested in how we keep it that way.”

Reject ‘false choices,’ ‘zero-sum thinking’

Cox pointed to a recent study by the National Bureau of Economic Research on “zero-sum thinking,” or “the belief that gains for one individual or group tend to come at the cost of others.”

“In other words, if you win, then I lose,” Cox said. “Not only is every person out for themselves, but so is every group or identity — and identities become paramount; race, religion, political party. My team can only win by tearing your team down.”

The research that Cox cited found respondents living in Utah “exhibit the least zero-sum thinking, on average, and respondents living in Missouri, Oklahoma and Mississippi exhibit the most,” according to the study. He paraded that finding.

“It turns out that Utahns, far more than people in any other state, reject zero-sum thinking,” he said. “Utah still believes in the win-win. We reject false choices and help others succeed. We see abundance in place of scarcity.”

“Utah, it turns out,” he said, “is profoundly weird.”

Marielle Scott / Deseret News Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his 2024 State of the State address to the legislature at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

Cox said Utah’s unique mindset was “on display” during the Utah Legislature’s last general session. “Told that we had to choose between reducing taxes and supporting our teachers, we rejected that false choice,” he said. “Instead … we delivered both the largest tax cut ever by a huge margin, and the largest increase in teacher salaries in our state’s history.”

While Utah and the West faced a record megadrought, lawmakers “rejected the scarcity mindset that tells us we have to choose between prosperity or water security” and they funded more than $1 billion in water conservation and infrastructure funding over the past two years. “But even more importantly,” he said, Utahns responded by “using less water.”

Currently, Utah’s reservoirs sit at 82% full, 24% above average, Cox said, providing a “springboard for the ongoing implementation of conservation projects.” That means, he said, “as we have promised, we will save the Great Salt Lake.”

Cox applauded other efforts, like Utah’s foray with social media companies, including laws and lawsuits seeking to hold them to account for damaging children’s mental health. Though Utah lawmakers are preparing to overhaul the laws they passed last year while locked in a legal battle with social media giants, Cox said he’s “grateful for the courage” of lawmakers “who were willing to put these companies on notice that our kids’ mental health is more important than their profits.”

“Sometimes, though, politics is binary. It’s not always possible to find a win-win,” Cox said. “But even then how we win absolutely matters.”

Cox acknowledged lawmakers last year passed “difficult and controversial bills,” including one to restrict transgender surgeries and puberty blockers for minors, which he supported.

“Every other state that has passed this law did it along partisan lines, end of story. And yes, we did the same in Utah. But that’s not where the story ends, and that’s what makes us different,” Cox said, noting that Utah also unanimously passed a ban on conversion therapy for transgender youth, with support from both conservative and LGBTQ+ advocates.

Cox said Utah still has “the ability to solve hard problems and work together in the Utah way — by disagreeing better.” He highlighted his campaign as chairman of the National Governors Association urging Americans to “Disagree Better” to combat “hyperpartisanship and polarization.” The goal is to “remember how to stand up for our own beliefs without demonizing and tearing down our opponents,” Cox said.

Governor’s top priorities: Housing, homelessness

Now, at the beginning of another general session, Cox told Utah lawmakers he wished he could say “we had solved every issue, but I know we have more to do.”

Growth, he said, is among the state’s most “pressing challenges.” He said a reporter recently asked him “Is Utah growing too fast?” The question, he said, “implies zero-sum thinking.”

“I think the reporter was surprised by my response,” Cox said. “The only way to not grow is to suck at being a state. … And I’m not interested in that. I want Utah to be the best place to live in the nation.”

Cox joked he would “love to build a wall around our state — and get California to pay for it — but that is not going to happen. And so it is up to you and me and all of us to make sure that we grow in the right way.”

Trent Nelson / The Salt Lake Tribune Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his 2024 State of the State address at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

Cox said the biggest threat to Utah’s prosperity is the state’s sky-high housing prices.

“But remember. We aren’t like the rest of the country,” he said. “No one has figured this out yet, and I truly believe that we can.”

Cox highlighted his proposed Utah First Homes program included in his budget recommendation, seeking $150 million to create 35,000 new starter homes by 2028, add $50 million more to the new first-time homebuyer program, and fund other housing proposals.

Cox said homeownership is “the cornerstone of the American dream,” saying it helps achieve financial independence, and family and community involvement.

“And most importantly, homeowners have kids — which again, back to that weird thing — it turns out that all those late-night comedians who made fun of us for having so many kids, guess what, that’s the No. 1 reason our state is No. 1,” Cox said.

He called on Utah lawmakers to help the state “lead the nation with bold and innovative solutions” to the state’s housing crisis.

Cox then highlighted another centerpiece in his budget: efforts to tackle the “growing crisis of homelessness.”

“All across America, in our most iconic cities, people are suffering and dying on the streets,” he said. “Tents and camps metastasizing. Assaults, shoplifting and vandalism skyrocketing. Citizens scared to walk down their streets or play with their kids in public parks.”

Cox said he “refuses to believe” that Salt Lake City “must suffer the same fate.”

“Zero-sum thinking says that we must choose between compassion and accountability. We decline that offer. There is nothing compassionate about allowing people to suffer and die on our streets,” he said. “Unsanctioned camping must end.”

Cox called on lawmakers to act on proposals in his budget recommendation to “provide help and services for those in need, and real consequences and jail for those who willingly break the law, and civil commitment when absolutely necessary.”

Cox said other issues need “Utah weird” solutions. He called on lawmakers to “continue supporting teachers” while improving education. He also called on lawmakers to “strengthen families, including better understanding the struggles of boys and men and providing more opportunities for women and girls” — a reference to two bills that are among the most controversial this session: one to restrict DEI programs and one to restrict transgender facility access while also seeking privacy and equal opportunity for women in sports and other programs.

“We can continue to close the divide between rural and urban communities, making sure that opportunity exists in every corner of our state,” Cox said.

Embrace weirdness

Cox said Utah should embrace its weirdness, especially its sense of community and charity. He paid an emotional tribute to his father’s service-minded brother, Iven Cox, sharing examples from his life and urging Utahns to live in the same spirit. He said even though Iven Cox “didn’t change the world, he changed Fairview,” Cox’s hometown.

“I think we need to amplify and preserve this type of weirdness as if our state’s future depends on it,” he said. “I am convinced it does.”

Cox told lawmakers “I love you all” for serving. “I really do. Even you, Phil,” he said, looking directly to Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, who is challenging Cox for governor in this year’s election. “And you too, Brian,” he said, looking to Rep. Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, Cox’s Democratic challenger, drawing laughs from the House chamber.

Marielle Scott / Deseret News Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his 2024 State of the State address to the legislature at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

He said the state of Utah “has never, ever been stronger.”

“And I’m convinced with every passing day that the source of our state’s strength is what for the longest time people told us was our weakness,” he said. “We’re different. We’re weird. The good kind of weird. The kind of weird the rest of the nation is desperate for right now. And I’m praying we can keep it that way.”

“So,” he concluded, “stay weird, Utah. And may God bless each of you. And may God bless the great state of Utah.”

Democrats respond

King, Cox’s Democratic opponent in the upcoming gubernatorial election, issued a statement after Cox’s speech saying he agrees Utah is “weird, but we disagree why that is.”

“I find it weird that he delivered a speech championing compassion, love and ‘Disagreeing Better’ within a legislative chamber that is actively churning out extreme, divisive and unnecessary legislation,” King said.

Tonight Gov. Cox delivered his State of the State response. I have some thoughts…#KingforUtah #ForTheBetter pic.twitter.com/0vBcDmAzy2 — Brian S. King (@KingForUtah) January 19, 2024

King was referring to the bill to restrict DEI programs and another to restrict transgender facility access, which are quickly gaining traction in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla and House Minority Leader Angela Romero issued a response to Cox’s speech outlining Utah Democrats’ priorities while also pledging to fight against extremism.

“We affirm our commitment to you and your family that we will fight for the priorities that resonate with the people of the state of Utah, and we will continue to fight against the extremist agenda that undermines the well-being of all of our citizens,” Escamilla said.

Romero said Utah is “changing” and “diversifying,” no longer the “same state we were five years ago,” and Utah Democrats are “committed to protecting the rights of our diverse communities.”

Utah is in the midst of a homelessness crisis, Escamilla said, “and we must recognize that this is no longer an issue tied to our Capital City.”

“It is time that we prioritize providing shelter, mental behavioral health support, permanent housing, and job opportunities for those experiencing homelessness,” she said.

Escamilla also pointed to Utah’s stubborn housing shortage and high home prices, calling on the Utah Legislature to work together to find solutions and “open pathways for people to be able to afford a comfortable life in our state.”

Spenser Heaps / Utah News Dispatch House Minority Leader Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, left, and Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, are joined by other Democratic leaders at a press conference on the first day of the legislative session at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

“For many, the dream of owning a home, the American dream, is no longer attainable,” she said.

Romero highlighted Utah’s air quality concerns, noting the state attracted national attention this winter when Salt Lake City “experienced an alarming stretch of days with the poorest air quality in the entire United States.” She said Utah Democrats will “champion ideas where we can address the needs of the unhoused Utahns. Let’s work toward a community where no one is left behind.”

Escamilla and Romero (both women of color) also decried efforts to restrict Utah’s diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Romero said DEI policies “play a crucial role in understanding and addressing the underlying challenges in our schools and communities,” and they “provide essential opportunities for underserved populations.”

“When we attack diversity, equity and inclusion, we stand against progress,” Escamilla said. “Let’s embrace our differences recognizing that a diverse and inclusive society is stronger.”

They also protested the bill to restrict transgender individuals from accessing bathrooms and other facilities that match their gender identities.

Romero said Utah Democrats “strongly condemn any behavior that discriminates against our LGBTQ+ communities” and pledged to “continue to fight for your voice and who you are. You are not alone and we will ensure that is heard through the halls of the Capitol.”

Romero also said Utah Democrats are committed to “keeping taxpayer dollars in our public schools” and continuing to support investment in public education. Escamilla said she’s prioritizing legislation to make “high-quality child care more accessible and affordable.”

Both Democratic leaders also urged Utahns to engage in the legislative process. “Contact your legislators, come up to the people’s house, the Utah State Capitol, and attend committees that matter to you. … Let your voice be heard.”