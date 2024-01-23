Local speed skating athlete grabs top spot of the Youth Olympic podium

Speed skating athlete Sean Shuai out of South Jordan continues Utah’s presence on the podium at the Gangwon Youth Winter Olympic Games.

Shuai, a member of the U.S. Speedskating Short Track FAST Team, came in first place at the men’s 500 meter race Monday, Jan. 22.

The final short track races for the 2024 Youth Olympics will be Wednesday, Jan. 24 with the mixed team relays.

Utah and Park City have over a dozen athletes competing in eight different sports at the Gangwon 2024 Youth Winter Olympic Games.

The games run through Feb. 1.