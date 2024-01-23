© 2024 KPCW

Local speed skating athlete grabs top spot of the Youth Olympic podium

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 23, 2024 at 3:06 PM MST
Sean Boxiong Shuai USA celebrates with the national flag after finishing first in the Short Track Speed Skating Men’s 500m at the Gangneung Ice Arena. The Winter Youth Olympic Games, Gangwon, South Korea, Monday 22 January 2024. Photo: OIS/Chloe Knott. Handout image supplied by OIS/IOC
Chloe Knott for OIS/IOC/OIS/Chloe Knott
Sean Boxiong Shuai USA celebrates with the national flag after finishing first in the Short Track Speed Skating Men’s 500m at the Gangneung Ice Arena. The Winter Youth Olympic Games, Gangwon, South Korea, Monday 22 January 2024. Photo: OIS/Chloe Knott. Handout image supplied by OIS/IOC

Local athletes continue to shine on the big stage at the 2024 Youth Olympics.

Speed skating athlete Sean Shuai out of South Jordan continues Utah’s presence on the podium at the Gangwon Youth Winter Olympic Games.

Shuai, a member of the U.S. Speedskating Short Track FAST Team, came in first place at the men’s 500 meter race Monday, Jan. 22.

The final short track races for the 2024 Youth Olympics will be Wednesday, Jan. 24 with the mixed team relays.

Utah and Park City have over a dozen athletes competing in eight different sports at the Gangwon 2024 Youth Winter Olympic Games.

The games run through Feb. 1.
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
