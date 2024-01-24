Utah athletes represent USA in biathlon at Open European Championship

Twelve athletes will represent Team U.S.A. at the 2024 Open European Championship in Slovakia Jan. 24 through Jan. 28.

Utah athletes Lina Farra from Heber City and Vincent Bonacci from Salt Lake are among the 12 competitors.

In a comment to the U.S. Biathlon Association, Bonacci said he is excited for his third trip back. He said the team has raced the track before and hopes they can collect valuable Nations Cup points.

As of Jan. 24 Norway leads the women’s cup followed by France and Sweden. The U.S. is 14th.

On the men’s side, Norway leads as well followed by Germany and France. USA is in the 12 spot.

The men’s 20 kilometer individual start opens the competition Wednesday, Jan. 24 and then the women’s 15 km individual start.

For more information visit usbiathlon.org.

The full U.S. Team women's roster for the competition:

Chloe Levins (Rutland, VT/Team Crosscut)

Lina Farra (Heber City, UT/NYSEF)

Cheresa Bouley (Zimmerman, MN/Minnesota Biathlon)

Tara Geraghty-Moats (West Fairlee, VT/National Guard Biathlon)

Anna French (Plymouth, MN/Team Altius)

Sarah Beaulieu (Fort Fairfield, ME/Auburn Ski Club)

The full U.S. Team men's roster for the competition:

Vincent Bonacci (Salt Lake City, UT/Team Crosscut)

Vaclav Cervenka (Grand Rapids, MN/National Guard Biathlon)

Maxime Germain (Chamonix-Mont Blanc, FRA/National Guard Biathlon)

Nikolas Burkhart (Olympic Valley, CA/Team Crosscut)

Bjorn Westervelt (Stowe, VT/University of Vermont)

Luke Brown (St. Paul, MN/Craftsbury Green Racing Project)

Alternate: Travis Cooper (Kenai, AK/National Guard Biathlon)