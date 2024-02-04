Snowy week lies ahead for the Wasatch Back

Utah’s northern mountains could see snow every day this week thanks to a large, slow-moving storm entering the region.

The National Weather Service says mountain snow will reach the northern Wasatch Mountains Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, with heavy snow Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the first part of the storm, current forecasts call for five to 10 inches in the mountains, with another 10 to 20 inches arriving Tuesday evening through Wednesday night.

At lower elevations, a steady pattern of snow is expected all week, but with lower totals, from less than an inch to two inches each day. High temperatures above freezing could mean a mix of rain and snow at times.

The heaviest snow should be arriving Wednesday, but precipitation could continue every day into the weekend. Forecasters are calling for one to two feet of mountain snow between Thursday morning and Saturday morning.