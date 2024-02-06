Utahn says his hands-free driving video was a ‘joke.’ Was it legal?

It took less than a day after the release of Apple’s Vision Pro, a virtual reality headset and camera, for people online to demonstrate its possibilities and its potential risks — with a Utah-made viral video posted to Instagram Saturday making drivers especially nervous.

“That type of behavior is reckless and will seriously get someone killed one of these days,” one Reddit user commented in a Salt Lake City subreddit post — one of the more polite comments on the post.

The video appears to show a man driving a Tesla Cybertruck while wearing an Apple Vision Pro headset. The driver’s hands aren’t on the wheel, nor are his eyes on the road. Instead, he seems focused on whatever is being displayed on the headset and his hands are moving as if he’s playing a game or typing on the headset somehow. Internet sleuths were quick to recognize the road as Timponogos Highway in Lehi, near the Outlets at Traverse Mountain.

The video was a joke, the driver, Tace Anderson, 24, said in an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune and in a comment on Instagram. Anderson is a content creator living in Utah County, and runs the Instagram account behind the viral video. The Instagram page and accompanying Youtube channel are platforms for Anderson and his colleagues’ “supercar” collection.

Anderson told The Tribune that the headset wasn’t displaying anything except the road, and the hand gestures were a “gimmick.” Anderson steered the Cybertruck with his knees for the roughly 15 seconds it took to catch him on camera, he said.

