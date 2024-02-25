Hazardous travel expected as winter storm heads toward Wasatch Back

The National Weather Service says an incoming winter storm could make travel difficult in the early part of this week across the region, including Park City and Heber.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Tuesday, with patchy blowing snow expected to make visibility significantly worse on the roads.

Forecasts show snowfall beginning Monday afternoon, Feb. 26, with periods of heavy snow and thunder possible overnight.

Park City is projected to get anywhere from six to 16 inches of snow from the storm. The NWS says it’s likely the area will collect four to eight inches Monday night and another three to five inches Tuesday.

Total precipitation will be lower in the Heber Valley, likely around two to six inches.