What to know about Super Tuesday in Summit and Wasatch counties

Registered Democrats and those who requested a Democratic ballot have until 8 p.m. to drop ballots at a local dropbox.

Republicans won’t be holding a primary this time; the Utah GOP has opted to choose a candidate at its caucuses instead.

And both parties will caucus tonight to elect delegates, who pick local candidates for the general election.

There are three caucus locations for Summit County Republicans and three for Democrats.

The Democratic caucus in Wasatch County is at the Heber City Police Department.

For Wasatch County Republicans, there are seven meeting locations.

Locations and to pre-register are available at kpcw.org.