© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What to know about Super Tuesday in Summit and Wasatch counties

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 5, 2024 at 11:27 AM MST
A ballot drop box just outside of Park City's Marsac Building.
Tanzi Propst/Park City Municipal
A ballot drop box just outside of Park City's Marsac Building.

Today is Super Tuesday, when Utah and 15 other states will cast their votes in the presidential primary.

Registered Democrats and those who requested a Democratic ballot have until 8 p.m. to drop ballots at a local dropbox.

Republicans won’t be holding a primary this time; the Utah GOP has opted to choose a candidate at its caucuses instead.

And both parties will caucus tonight to elect delegates, who pick local candidates for the general election.

There are three caucus locations for Summit County Republicans and three for Democrats.

The Democratic caucus in Wasatch County is at the Heber City Police Department.

For Wasatch County Republicans, there are seven meeting locations.

Locations and to pre-register are available at kpcw.org.
Tags
State & Regional Elections 2024
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver