Click It or Ticket seatbelt enforcement throughout Utah

Almost 20 law enforcement agencies will put in 120 overtime shifts through March 25 to stop and educate motorists who aren’t wearing seatbelts.

The DPS reports seatbelt use increased from 91.8% in 2022 to 92.4% in 2023.

Despite the high use rates, unrestrained fatalities account for over one-third of roadway deaths. The Utah Highway Safety Office reported 64 fatalities this year because people weren’t wearing seatbelts.