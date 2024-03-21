© 2024 KPCW

Click It or Ticket seatbelt enforcement throughout Utah

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 21, 2024 at 5:33 PM MDT
A seat belt for the right front passenger seat is shown in a vehicle on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. The Department of Transportation is proposing new rules designed to encourage seat belt use by car and truck passengers, including those sitting in the back seat. The new rules proposed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration would require manufacturers to equip vehicles with additional seat belt warning systems for the right front passenger and for rear seats to encourage increased seat belt use.
Jenny Kane
/
AP
The Utah Department of Public Safety is increasing seatbelt enforcement on roadways across the state through Monday, March 25.

Almost 20 law enforcement agencies will put in 120 overtime shifts through March 25 to stop and educate motorists who aren’t wearing seatbelts.

The DPS reports seatbelt use increased from 91.8% in 2022 to 92.4% in 2023.

Despite the high use rates, unrestrained fatalities account for over one-third of roadway deaths. The Utah Highway Safety Office reported 64 fatalities this year because people weren’t wearing seatbelts.
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
