Powder Mountain announces expanded terrain

It will include 900 skiable acres of public expert and advanced terrain.

That’s in addition to the three public lifts planned, previously announced for the 2024/25 season.

Powder Mountain CEO and Netflix Co-Founder Reed Hastings said, “these acquisitions, alongside our decisions to not accept megapasses and limit day ticket sales, help fulfill our promise of keeping Powder Mountain uncrowded, independent and truly special place for generations to come.”

In December, the resort announced it will go semi-private and convert two lifts on the resort's eastern side to private lifts.