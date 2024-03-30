DWR to allow more big game hunting permits for 2024 season

The Division of Wildlife Resources plans to allow more than 71,000 general-season deer permits in 2024. That’s up from almost 65,000 last year.

DWR biologists say the deer population can support those numbers this season.

“If we have a mild winter or a more normal winter, like we've had this year, that can really help set us up for growth with deer populations,” said DWR big game coordinator Dax Mangus.

For bull elk, the permit numbers remain at 15,000 for adults. However, unlimited permits are available for youth and archery hunters. Antlerless elk will see a slight decrease to almost 19,000.

Proposed permits for “once-in-a-lifetime” hunts including desert bighorn sheep, Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, moose, mountain goats and bison are also similar to last year.

See the full list of proposed hunting permits below.

For shed antler gathering, the DWR says locals would be able to collect them all year, except during emergencies. Nonresidents could only collect from May 1 to Dec. 31. The DWR also wants to allow people to modify and resell legally collected antlers as long as they register with the state.

The DWR also proposes changing a night vision device rule to make it more enforceable. Instead of making night vision devices “unlawful to use” while hunting big game, they will be “unlawful to possess” while hunting from July 31 to Dec. 31.

The public can share feedback on the proposals online or in person at one of six meetings the DWR is holding. The first meeting is April 10.

