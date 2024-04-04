Wasatch Back to experience partial eclipse

Around 11:25, the moon will begin to cover the sun, blocking it by almost 50% by 12:30. The eclipse will end at about 1:40 that afternoon.

Scientists say about 15 states from Texas to Maine,, as well as parts of Mexico and Canada will see a total eclipse, where the moon completely blocks the sun for a short period of time.

Total coverage could last more than four minutes in some areas.

NASA says the safest way to watch the solar event is with eclipse glasses. The Park City and Wasatch County libraries will offer them while supplies last.

Another safe way to view the eclipse is through a projection by flipping binoculars upside down and projecting the eclipse onto the ground or with home-made box projector..