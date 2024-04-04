© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch Back to experience partial eclipse

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 4, 2024 at 4:38 PM MDT
KPCW
Utah experienced a partial solar eclipse in October 2023. Camera crew at the University of Utah were able to capture the moment the moon passed over the sun.

The Wasatch Back will experience a partial solar eclipse just before lunch Monday, April 8.

Around 11:25, the moon will begin to cover the sun, blocking it by almost 50% by 12:30. The eclipse will end at about 1:40 that afternoon.

Scientists say about 15 states from Texas to Maine,, as well as parts of Mexico and Canada will see a total eclipse, where the moon completely blocks the sun for a short period of time.

Total coverage could last more than four minutes in some areas.

NASA says the safest way to watch the solar event is with eclipse glasses. The Park City and Wasatch County libraries will offer them while supplies last.

Another safe way to view the eclipse is through a projection by flipping binoculars upside down and projecting the eclipse onto the ground or with home-made box projector..
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver