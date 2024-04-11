How to stay safe and avoid conflicts with rattlesnakes this season

The DWR says rattlesnakes are most active in the late spring and early summer months.

Although activity peaks at dawn and dusk, rattlesnakes can be encountered at all hours. Rock climbers, bikers and hikers are most likely to run into rattlesnakes as they like to hide in rocky benches and on high-elevation slopes.

If you find a rattlesnake on the trails, the DWR says to stay calm and at least 10 feet away from the snake. Do not throw anything at the animal and do not try to kill the snake. Rattlesnakes are protected under Utah law and killing or harassing them is illegal.

The DWR also reminds dog owners to keep them on-leash when hiking in areas with rattlesnakes.

More information and safety tips can be found at Wild Aware Utah.