Free access to National Parks this weekend

In honor of National Park Week, all National Park Service sites will offer free admission Saturday, April 20.

This includes Utah’s Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Zion and Capitol Reef national parks. The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.

There are six free days this year with the next one June 19 in honor of Juneteenth.

