© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Free access to National Parks this weekend

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 15, 2024 at 4:19 PM MDT
Delicate Arch is seen at Arches National Park on April 25, 2021, near Moab, Utah.
Lindsay Whitehurst
/
AP
Delicate Arch is seen at Arches National Park on April 25, 2021, near Moab, Utah.

More than 400 National Parks will open their gates for free this weekend for its second fee-free day of 2024.

In honor of National Park Week, all National Park Service sites will offer free admission Saturday, April 20.

This includes Utah’s Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Zion and Capitol Reef national parks. The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.

There are six free days this year with the next one June 19 in honor of Juneteenth.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver