Utahns to participate in statewide earthquake drill

KPCW
Published April 16, 2024 at 3:03 PM MDT
Elementary student Abigail Scheidler practices her "Drop, Cover and Hold On" technique as part of an earthquake drill entitled the Great California ShakeOut Drill at the Pasadena Christian School in Pasadena, Calif. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2010.
Damian Dovarganes
/
AP
Elementary student Abigail Scheidler practices her "Drop, Cover and Hold On" technique as part of an earthquake drill entitled the Great California ShakeOut Drill at the Pasadena Christian School in Pasadena, Calif. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2010.

Thursday, April 18 Utahns will participate in earthquake drills across the state as part of the 2024 statewide Utah ShakeOut.

Drills will be conducted at work, school or home to practice earthquake safety and emergency planning.

Federal, state and local emergency management experts all agree that the best course of action to reduce injury and death is to "Drop, Cover and Hold On" during an earthquake. The ShakeOut gives the public an opportunity to practice these steps.

Those interested are encouraged to register for the ShakeOut drill. More information on how to be prepared for earthquakes and other disasters is available on beready.utah.gov.

To register and for tips on proper earthquake safety visit kpcw.org.
State & Regional