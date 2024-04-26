GOP and Democratic state nominating conventions will elect their candidates for Utah’s June primary and fall general election

The 2024 nominating conventions will set the stage for races including the Utah governor’s office, attorney general’s office and congressional seats in districts 1, 2 and 3. Candidates for several state school board seats and the Utah House and Senate are also up for grabs.

According to the Associated Press, ballots cast in the race to replace Republican Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate could have the most significant impact on Utah’s political brand. A dozen candidates are vying for the chance to replace Romney, who has established himself as a moderate in reliably-red Utah.

The Utah Republican Party’s convention convenes at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Salt Palace in downtown Salt Lake City. Utah Democrats will gather at Murray’s Cottonwood High School at 8 a.m.

