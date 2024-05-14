DWR asks anglers to report walleye in Strawberry Reservoir

Only one walleye has been reported this year, but the DWR is asking anglers to report any they may catch or see.

The DWR says it is illegal to move live fish from one waterbody to another or to take them home alive.

When fish are illegally introduced into a pond, stream or lake they can negatively affect the fishery including outcompeting native fish species.

New fish can also introduce disease because they weren’t properly tested before being dumped in the waterbody.

The group Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife is also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of whoever illegally introduced walleye into Strawberry Reservoir.

Learn more about the negative consequences of illegal fish introductions by visiting the "Don't Ditch a Fish" page on the DWR website.

To report fish call DWR Central Region Aquatics Biologist Wes Pearce at 801-455-2010 or email strawberryreservoir@utah.gov.