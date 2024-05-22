UDOT to pause construction Memorial Day

UDOT says drivers should still plan ahead for possible traffic slow downs of up to 25 minutes on southbound Interstate 15 in Salt Lake County beginning Friday, May 25.

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, drivers should expect up to 20 minutes of additional delay on westbound US-6 and 10 minutes on northbound I-15 near Nephi.

Across the state, most UDOT projects will suspend construction and open all lanes to traffic over the holiday weekend, although some lane restrictions or traffic shifts will remain in place as needed to protect the work zone and ensure safety.