© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UDOT to pause construction Memorial Day

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 22, 2024 at 4:04 PM MDT
Interstate I-15 traffic toward Salt Lake City
jovannig - stock.adobe.com
/
447007649
Interstate I-15 traffic toward Salt Lake City

To minimize holiday travel delays, the Utah Department of Transportation crews will take a break from construction projects on Memorial Day.

UDOT says drivers should still plan ahead for possible traffic slow downs of up to 25 minutes on southbound Interstate 15 in Salt Lake County beginning Friday, May 25.

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, drivers should expect up to 20 minutes of additional delay on westbound US-6 and 10 minutes on northbound I-15 near Nephi.

Across the state, most UDOT projects will suspend construction and open all lanes to traffic over the holiday weekend, although some lane restrictions or traffic shifts will remain in place as needed to protect the work zone and ensure safety.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver