DWR reminds public of mountain lion safety

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 28, 2024 at 1:19 PM MDT
Cougar hiding in a tree.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Cougar hiding in a tree.

As the weather warms up and more animals are wandering into neighborhoods and populated areas, the Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding locals about mountain lion safety.

The large cats, also known as cougars or pumas, can be found throughout Utah.

While attacks are fairly rare, the DWR has a few simple steps you can follow to stay safe around wildlife this summer.

Never run from a cougar, maintain eye contact while in sight of the animal and stand up tall to make yourself look bigger.

If the mountain lion does attack, fight back and protect your head and neck.

When hiking, the DWR says not to go alone and avoid using headphones that block out your surroundings.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
