© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah sues TikTok alleging sexual exploitation of children

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 3, 2024 at 4:54 PM MDT
TikTok lures children into hours of social media use, misrepresents the app’s safety and deceptively portrays itself as independent of its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, Utah claims in the lawsuit.
Michael Dwyer
/
AP
TikTok lures children into hours of social media use, misrepresents the app’s safety and deceptively portrays itself as independent of its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, Utah claims in the lawsuit.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes announced a lawsuit against social media app TikTok Monday, June 3.

The lawsuit alleges TikTok has consciously allowed young people to be sexually exploited on the social media platform in exchange for money and states a live streaming feature on the app called TikTok LIVE lets adult users give TikTok currency to young users in exchange for sexual solicitation and exploitation while the company takes a cut.

The filing marks the second lawsuit against the company by Utah’s Division of Consumer Protection.

In 2023 the state filed a consumer protection case against TikTok for intentionally designing and deploying addictive features to hook young users into extended use of its app.

With this lawsuit, the division and the Attorney General are seeking to stop TikTok’s practices and to require the company to forfeit the funds it obtained by profiting from illegal activity on its platform.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver