Utah sues TikTok alleging sexual exploitation of children

The lawsuit alleges TikTok has consciously allowed young people to be sexually exploited on the social media platform in exchange for money and states a live streaming feature on the app called TikTok LIVE lets adult users give TikTok currency to young users in exchange for sexual solicitation and exploitation while the company takes a cut.

The filing marks the second lawsuit against the company by Utah’s Division of Consumer Protection.

In 2023 the state filed a consumer protection case against TikTok for intentionally designing and deploying addictive features to hook young users into extended use of its app.

With this lawsuit, the division and the Attorney General are seeking to stop TikTok’s practices and to require the company to forfeit the funds it obtained by profiting from illegal activity on its platform.