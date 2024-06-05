Four new trails designated as national recreation trails, one in Utah

The four new trails add 33.5 miles to the National Trails system, a network of more than 1,300 existing national recreation trails in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Utah’s Hell’s Revenge Trail was added to the list last week.

As one of the most popular off-highway vehicle trails, Hell’s Revenge 9.7-mile trail is located just outside Moab and within the Bureau of Land Management Sand Flats Recreation area.

The trail includes long stretches of slickrock with views of Arches and Canyonlands national parks.

Other Utah trails on the National Recreation list include the Cascade Springs and Bald Mountain trails in the Uintas and the Historic Union Pacific Rail Trail which spans from Park City to Echo Reservoir.

In all Utah has 24 registered trails.