Utah Supreme Court allows Hideout to annex part of Summit County

Thursday’s ruling in Hideout’s favor reverses those decisions.

Hideout will be able to annex over 300 acres southeast of the Richardson Flat park and ride. The land in question is owned by Larry H. Miller Real Estate.

The town began annexation in 2020, when for just over 100 days, the state legislature allowed municipalities to annex unincorporated areas without filing a petition or getting permission from the relevant county.

Hideout, which is in Wasatch County, had started to annex part of Richardson Flat in Summit County. The town made sure the annexation would be connected to the rest of its land by including a “cherry stem” of land along state Route 248.

Brief of Appellee / Summit County The land under dispute is in blue.

Summit County challenged the move in court after Hideout failed to complete the annexation before the law changed again.

4th District Court and the Utah Court of Appeals both agreed that fact meant Hideout couldn’t finalize its annexation.

Thursday, the Utah Supreme Court undid those decisions. It found Summit County can’t legally oppose Hideout’s annexation.

Summit County was the only governmental entity opposing Hideout’s annexation, so it’s likely the town will be able to complete it. It's been about a year and a half since the parties made oral arguments at the state's high court.

This is a developing story.