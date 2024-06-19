© 2024 KPCW

Number of human-caused fires highest in two years

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 19, 2024 at 1:17 PM MDT
A helicopter flies over the Little Twist fire in Beaver County June 2024.
Utah Fire Info
/
Facebook
A helicopter flies over the Little Twist fire in Beaver County, Utah, June 2024.

Since Jan. 1, Utah has seen 272 wildfires.

With hot and dry weather across the state, Utah Fire Info says nearly 68 fires sparked this week. Humans caused 49 of those.

This year the state has seen an increase in preventable fires. Humans have sparked about 220 brush fires. That's compared to 72 human caused fires in 2023 and 193 in 2022.

Right now the two largest fires in the state are in Beaver and Duchesne counties.

Utah Fire Info says the Little Twist fire in Beaver County sparked June 13 and has burned more than 2,300 acres.

The June 17 Big Draw fire in Duchesne County’s Uinta Basin has scorched over 450 acres.

Both fires are 10% contained.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
