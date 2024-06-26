© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wildfire danger expected to increase as winds roll into the state

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 26, 2024 at 3:29 PM MDT
A helicopter carries a water bucket to fight a wildfire near Richfield, Utah.
harpazo_hope/Getty Images
/
Moment RF
A helicopter carries a water bucket to fight a wildfire near Richfield, Utah.

This week Utah saw 64 new wildfires bringing the total so far to 336.

Utah Fire Info reports humans caused more than 260 of those fires.

Last year at this time 155 wildfires had sparked across the state… people started 96 of those.

The Little Twist fire in Beaver County that was sparked June 13 is 20% contained and has burned over 2,500 acres.

Utah Fire Info says fire risk is expected to increase by the end of the week with strong winds expected, especially in western Utah.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver