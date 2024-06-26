Wildfire danger expected to increase as winds roll into the state

Utah Fire Info reports humans caused more than 260 of those fires.

Last year at this time 155 wildfires had sparked across the state… people started 96 of those.

The Little Twist fire in Beaver County that was sparked June 13 is 20% contained and has burned over 2,500 acres.

Utah Fire Info says fire risk is expected to increase by the end of the week with strong winds expected, especially in western Utah.