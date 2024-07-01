Rocky Mountain Power wants you to pay 30% more in next 18 months

Rocky Mountain Power, which supplies electricity to four-fifths of Utah, is asking the state for a whopping 30.6% increase in power rates, which would raise the average customer’s bill by more than $24 a month in the next 18 months.

Rocky Mountain proposes a two-phase increase in its Friday filing to the Utah Public Service Commission, which must approve the increase before it could take effect. The first phase would come in February 2025, when the residential customer rate would go from 10.96 cents per kilowatt-hour to 12.89 cents.

That would push the average customer’s bill up $13.87 per month, the company says.

Then a second jump would come in January 2026, when the rate would rise to 14.31 cents per kilowatt hour, adding another $10.27 to the average customer’s monthly bill.

Business and industrial customers also would see big increases, but the percentages would be smaller.

Rocky Mountain Power’s rate hike proposal is “completely unacceptable,” said Gov. Spencer Cox.

“The proposed rate increase from Rocky Mountain Power would be laughable if it wasn’t so dangerous,” Cox posted Sunday on his official account on X. “The audacity and lack of awareness with this request seriously calls into question management at RMP. I will do everything I can to make sure a rate increase of that magnitude never sees the light of day.”

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.