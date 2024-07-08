Over 18K boats inspected for 'STD of the Sea'

The effort is focused on preventing the invasive species from spreading to more Utah waterways. Quagga mussels, or the "STD of the Sea," can be harmful to fish and clog water lines and damage water systems.

Statewide, the DWR’s Aquatic Invasive Species technicians performed 18,831 inspections and 364 decontaminations from Thursday to Sunday.

There are over 40 inspection stations throughout the state. All boats, kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and any other watercraft are required to stop at all inspection stations when they are open and operating.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources This quagga mussel photo -- taken underwater at Lake Powell in 2015 -- shows why the inspection stations and checkpoints are important: when mussels establish themselves in a body of water, they spread fast.

Officers issued 161 citations and warnings for violations of Utah laws aimed at preventing the spread of invasive mussels.

One citation involved a boater at Strawberry Reservoir who was attempting to transport a livewell full of water and live fish.

It is illegal to move live fish from one waterbody to another or to take them home, and can result in a class A misdemeanor.

DWR requires anyone who launches a boat or any other watercraft in Utah to take a free, annual mussel-aware boater course.

Lake Powell is currently the only waterbody in Utah with confirmed quagga mussels. All watercraft leaving the lake are required to have an exit inspection.