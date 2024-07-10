Good snow year brings millions to Utah’s slopes

The Utah Ski and Snowboard Association says winter 2023-24 brought the state another impressive ski season. More than 6.7 million (6,746,008) skier visits were recorded at the state’s 15 resorts this past winter.

A skier visit is defined as one person skiing or snowboarding for one day.

According to Ski Utah CEO Nathan Rafferty, Utah’s exceptional snow conditions, diverse terrain and world-class access continue to attract skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts from around the world. Rafferty is proud of this season’s success. “The future,” he said, “is bright for Utah.”

Millions of dollars of capital investments are in the works ahead of the 2024–25 ski season, including the installation of at least 14 chairlifts over the next two years. Many of those will be installed at Deer Valley.

Rafferty will have more details on Local News Hour Monday, July 15.