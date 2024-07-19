Gov. Cox outlines Olympic priorities if Utah awarded 2034 Games

Gov. Spencer Cox has outlined the state’s priorities over the next 10 years should the Games return to Utah.

Friday Cox said the state could host the Olympics within six months because it already has venues, the Olympic Village, transportation systems, volunteers and the leadership needed to run the Games.

However, there are some infrastructure goals municipalities want to complete before 2034.

“I believe the transformation of downtown Salt Lake City is the biggest thing that we could be working on right now,” Cox said.

He’s referencing the Salt Lake City Council’s unanimous vote to endorse a revitalization zone deal with Smith Entertainment Group. It approved the project area designating up to 100 acres surrounding the Delta Center for a sports, entertainment, culture and convention center.

Cox said the state also wants to improve transportation, specifically east-west corridors, and add trails.

“We want to make sure that we're expanding transit wherever we can, and maybe hastening some of those transit projects that would make sense,” he said. “We want to move forward on our trails project, getting people from one city to another in, you know, walking, running, biking.”

The International Olympic Committee is expected to vote to send the 2034 Games to Utah July 24 around 3 a.m. MT.